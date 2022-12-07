Inspired by Australian model Amber Luke, Belfast, Northern Ireland-based Anaya Peterson, a 32-year-old mother of five, decided to tattoo her eyeballs purple and blue. She told Kennedy News that her seven-year-old daughter warned her against it, and she regrets not listening to her as she was left hospitalized by the eyeball modification after a potential reaction to the ink and is now at risk for developing cataracts. She said she regrets tattooing both her eyes and is concerned about losing her vision. Check out this tweet to watch the video and learn more. Taiwanese Man Gets Barcode Tattooed on His Forearm to Avoid Paying From Phone Every Time; Encourages Others to Not Follow the Idea (Watch Video).

