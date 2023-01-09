Delhi is currently enveloped by a VERY thick blanket of fog, reducing visibility drastically and making it very difficult for people to travel. As Delhiites have constantly been shivering with the dip in temperatures in the last couple of days and chilly weather that refuses to go, Delhi fog has joined the list of issues everyone is currently very upset about. Internet users have shared several pictures and videos of Delhi fog on social media to make sure everyone knows how bad the fog is. Check out these chilling posts here. Cold Wave in Delhi Funny Memes and Hilarious Jokes Go Viral As North India Tries To Deal With the Brutal Winter Weather.

Delhi Fog Trends on Twitter

These Chilling Visuals!

Heading to @DelhiAirport today morning at 3am: Visibility near 0. Quite eerie. Cars and volunteers on the road were collaborating to figure out where the road is and navigate to the terminal. Adverse situations lead to incredible efforts. #delhi #fog #airport pic.twitter.com/ljAqXcupqB — Praneet Dutta (@praneetdutta) January 9, 2023

Can We See Anything?

Delhi Fog At Its Best

Where's The Visibility?

