A professional tabla player named Kiran Pal recently shared a video on Instagram wherein he is seen playing the tabla wearing a Spiderman costume. The viral video has garnered almost 90k likes as of yet. "Spiderman returns….. Playing a great Tirkit Kaidha in Teentaal [sic]," read the caption of the Instagram post. The talented tabla player is winning praise for his incredible talent. "With great taal comes great responsibility to practice it! [sic]," a user commented on the video. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Movie Review: Spider-Verse Sequel Gets Thumbs Up From Critics Who Call It the Best Animated Superhero Film Ever!

.Check the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Pal (@amanpaltabla)

