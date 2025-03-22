A heated argument between journalist Shivangi Shukla and an Uber cab driver over 95 paise went viral on social media. The dispute began when Shukla attempted to pay INR 129 via UPI for a INR 129.95 fare, but the driver insisted on the full amount. In a video going viral, the driver asked, “Will you not pay because you’re a journalist?” Shukla accused him of being rude and suggested going to the police station, but the driver refused unless she set it as the drop location. Shukla later claimed she felt unsafe as the driver didn’t match his profile photo and suddenly started driving. She grabbed his phone and jumped out in self-defense. However, public sentiment largely sided with the driver, with many criticising the journalist for exaggerating the situation. ‘Toh Kya Hua?’: Delhi Man Runs Over Elderly Dog, Justifies Act With Arrogance; Viral Video Surfaces.

Journalist, Uber Cab Driver Argue in Noida Over 95 Paise

Hi @Shivangi_SNews people tell me this is you. If you are, what a pathetic misuse of power over a poor cab driver. You shouldn't be threatening people just because ur a journalist. Dragging him to police station for what? Snatching his phone? Terrible to say the least! — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 21, 2025

The video below shows how he is becomes hostile despite not following the map directions. He started screaming and only when I started recording he calmed down. I asked why are you aggressive over 95 paisa? Suddenly, he started driving, i thought he is trying to kidnap me ! pic.twitter.com/Dap5GCdqsn — Shivangi Shukla (@Shivangi_SNews) March 22, 2025

