A Texas-based Twitch streamer, Herculyse, broke down in tears after discovering a video of her was secretly recorded using Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and uploaded online without her consent. The viral clip, posted by content creator Jose Reyes, shows him approaching her in a supermarket, complimenting her, and asking for her number. Unaware she was being filmed, Herculyse politely declined, citing a recent breakup. Days later, she was shocked to learn the encounter had been shared on social media. In a tearful post on X, she called the experience “disturbing and violating,” slamming Meta for enabling such privacy invasions. She urged the tech giant to act, claiming Reyes had manipulated the video and even pretended not to speak English for added impact. Thailand: Divorced Man Refuses Food, Drinks Only Beer for a Month; Dies Alone in Bedroom as Son Returns Home To Find Floor Covered in 100 Empty Bottles.

Texas Woman Tearfully Slams Secret Filming with Meta Glasses as ‘Violating’

