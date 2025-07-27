Ban Chang, July 27: In a heartbreaking and shocking incident, a 44-year-old Thai man reportedly drank nothing but beer for an entire month following his divorce — a binge that ended in tragedy. Identified as Thaweesak Namwongsa, the man was found dead in his bedroom by his 16-year-old son in Ban Chang district, Thailand, according to Daily Mail.

The grieving teenager told police that his father spiraled into deep emotional distress after the separation from his wife. Despite the son’s daily efforts to prepare home-cooked meals, Namwongsa refused to eat and instead consumed only beer. His drinking reportedly intensified in the weeks leading up to his death. ‘Chest Is Too Small’: Unhappy With Bar Girl’s Figure, 3 Indian Tourists in Pattaya Call Police, Claim She Refused to Leave Hotel Room.

The teen returned home from school to discover his father lying unconscious in the bedroom. Paramedics from the Siam Rayong Foundation rushed to the scene but were unable to revive him. He was declared dead upon their arrival. Indian Tourists Caught Urinating at Pattaya Beach in Front of Other Beachgoers, Video Goes Viral.

The scene inside the bedroom painted a grim picture — more than 100 empty beer bottles were strewn across the floor, with narrow walkways cleared to allow minimal movement between the bed and the door.

Authorities suspect that the man’s excessive alcohol consumption led to a fatal seizure or collapse. An official autopsy is pending, but early reports point to long-term alcohol abuse as the likely cause of death.

Namwongsa’s tragic end serves as a stark reminder of the emotional toll divorces can take — and the potentially deadly consequences of unchecked addiction. His son, now left to cope with the trauma alone, is receiving support from local authorities.

