Kanimozhi, DMK MP from Tamil Nadu, faced difficulty in pronouncing the word 'Aatmanirbhar' while addressing the parliament on climate change. She said that either it can be in English or in regional languages so everyone can say it. Kanimozhi then spoke in Tamil and the Netizens laud her for this.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Speaks in Tamil in Parliament:

"I'll talk in Tamil henceforth, let me know if you can understand." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zJsrxAKmgO — Yazhini PM (@yazhini_pm) December 9, 2021

Listen To Kanimozhi's Full Speech Here:

