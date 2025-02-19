Residents of the Ayapakkam Housing Board area in Villivakkam Panchayat Union staged a unique protest against the Central Government’s alleged imposition of Hindi. The protestors drew traditional kolams (rangoli) in front of their homes with messages such as "Welcome Tamil Language" and "Stop Hindi Imposition." The demonstration was part of ongoing opposition in Tamil Nadu to policies perceived as undermining the prominence of Tamil. Protesters emphasized that Tamil should remain the primary language of governance, education, and communication in the state. They accused the Central Government of attempting to enforce Hindi in various administrative and official functions, disregarding linguistic diversity. Tamil Nadu: 3 Men Sexually Assault Odisha Woman at Knifepoint, Threaten Husband in Tiruppur; Arrested.

Tamil Nadu Residents Protest Against Central Government’s Hindi Imposition

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: In Ayapakkam Housing Board area of Villivakkam Panchayat Union in Tiruvallur District, locals registered their protest against the Central Government by drawing kolams (rangoli) in front of their houses, stating 'Welcome Tamil language' and 'Stop Hindi… pic.twitter.com/T9rsxqzhmD — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2025

