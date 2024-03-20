The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has unveiled its manifesto and the first list of 21 candidates for the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections 2024. The announcement was made in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, DMK MP Kanimozhi, and other party leaders. According to the released list, the party has nominated Dayanidhi Maran to represent Central Chennai, A Raja for Nilgiris, Kanimozhi for Thoothukudi, and TR Baalu for Sriperambathur. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Seals Seat-Sharing Pact With DMK President MK Stalin, To Contest Nine Seats in Tamil Nadu.

DMK First List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | DMK releases its list of candidates - North Chennai :- Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, South Chennai :- Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Central Chennai :- Dayanidhi Maran, Sriperumbudur :- TR Baalu, Thiruvanamalai :- Annadurai, Nilgiris :- A Raja, Thoothukudi :-… https://t.co/h6pYYwUX14 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

