A major battle ensued when a snake came near a pack of dogs. A video is going viral on social media that shows a fierce fight between dogs and a serpent as the reptile was in the vicinity of the pups. In the video, the dogs were seen biting the snake repeatedly to keep it away from their babies. The snake, on the other hand, consistently tries to protect itself. Whenever the snake manages to approach the puppies, it resorts to opening its mouth in an attempt to defend itself. However, the dogs overpower the snake with their superior strength. In the end, the snake dies after violent dog bites.

Dogs vs Snake Fight Video:

Dogs Kill Snake:

