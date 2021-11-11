A Cute duck participated in the New York City marathon in its 50th-year edition and took over social media with its adorable waddling and cute little red shoes. Duck even quacked as many cheerful attendees took photos and videos. The video of this little participant was shared on Instagram and soon went viral. The caption to the video read, "I ran the NY marathon! I’ll get even better next year! Thanks to all the humans that were cheering for me!"

Check out the fun video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrinkle 🦢 宙紋✨ (@seducktive)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)