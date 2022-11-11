Well, we don't have much information about microbes and full-sized animals on Mars, but now we have definitely found something that reminds us of critters from our planet. Recently, NASA's Curiosity Rover captured a baffling picture of a duck-shaped stone found on the surface of the Red Planet. The rover photographed the stone at a perfect angle, so it resembles a duck floating in the water and twisting its head to look over its back. Life on Mars? NASA’s Curiosity Rover Finds Carbon Signature on Mars.

Seriously, A Duck On Mars?

This is a duck shaped rock spotted on Mars a few days ago on SOL 3628 (10/22) by NASA's #Curiosity Rover. Full size: https://t.co/QKBWzN6ezW#Space #NASA #Mars ©NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/AndreaLuck pic.twitter.com/ifoZt19Tlp — Andrea Luck (@andrluck) November 8, 2022

