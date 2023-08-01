Lamborghini is quite the dream car for many. An old man apparently bought a Lamborghini as a retirement gift. A video shows him struggling to get out of the car, but he certainly is very happy that he has made it to get the car. His hysterical laugh after he manages to get out of the car is too contagious, and it will leave a smile on your face. While some people in the comment section argue if it is even needed for the old man. What do you think? Viral Video of '178-Year-Old Chinese Man, Believed To Be Oldest Person on Earth' Real or Fake? Clip of Late Buddhist Monk Luang Pho Yai Goes Viral With False Narrative.

Watch Video Here:

When you buy Lambo after retirement. pic.twitter.com/M5Z4UhDIgq — Figen (@TheFigen_) July 27, 2023

