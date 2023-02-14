A video has surfaced on social media claiming that the man in the video is the oldest human being on earth. It is further claimed that the man is 178 years old. However, the claim is fake as the person seen in the video is Luang Pho Yai from Thailand. Sadly, he passed away last year aged 109. Yai had went viral on TikTok months before his death when his granddaughter began sharing TikToks of him from his hospital bed. Viral Photo of Dog Sitting Besides Person Trapped Under Debris Wrongly Attributed To Turkey Earthquake, Here's a Fact Check.

Video Claims Luang Pho Yai to Be the Oldest Person on Earth:

Chinese man, believed to be the oldest human on Earth. He's a 178 years old. pic.twitter.com/AdbGQiyvFt — Be cool64 (@DEJACKS43492044) February 11, 2023

Luang Pho Yai is Dead:

(At the moment, the oldest known currently living person is Maria Branyas, who is currently 115 years old.) — Jamie Eilat (@eilat_jamie) February 14, 2023

