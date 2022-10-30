'Age is just a number', say people who embrace life like no other and live it to the fullest! An elderly woman did absolute justice to the saying by giving some major dances moves on the beats of Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye track from the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The popular song featured Bollywood actors Govinda and Raveena Tandon. In the viral video, the woman could be spotted grooving on the song while impersonating Govinda's unique expressions and awesome moves. Watch clip of the lady wearing salwar suit while shaking her leg to bring a broad smile to your face! Old Is Gold! 82 Year-Old Man Dances His Heart Out at a Party and Impresses Internet Users With His Energetic Moves; Watch Viral Video

Watch Viral Video of Lady Dancing on Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sajida (@saj.khan.2310)

