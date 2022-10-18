It's the child in you who must never die! The phrase is dedicated to those who don't limit themselves to their ages. Such is the example of an 82 year-old man who surprised the netizens with his energetic dance moves. The man could be seen dressed in a formal suit at a party as he danced his heart out on the stage. His dynamic moves made the internet users applaud his positive energy and willingness to do what he likes! No matter, he is the epitome of 'Old is Gold'. Watch the viral video below. Little Girl’s Reaction to Father’s New Swiggy Job is PRICELESS, Users Can’t Stop Admiring Her Heart-Melting Gesture; Watch Viral Video

Viral Video of 82 Year-Old Man Dancing at a Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

