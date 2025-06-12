In the aftermath of the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, a video is going viral on social media claiming to show a boy going live on Facebook moments before the Air India Flight AI171 crashed. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that the video is misleading and not related to the June 12 Boeing 787-8 aircraft crash. In a fact check, PIB stated that the clip is actually from a plane crash that occurred in Nepal in January 2023. It urged users to refrain from spreading misinformation and to rely only on updates from official sources. For verified updates on the Ahmedabad crash, the Central Government has provided helpline numbers. Miraculous Survivor of Air India Flight AI171 Crash Found in Seat 11A, Confirms Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik After London-Bound Plane Crashed; Video Surfaces.

Passenger Capture the Air India Crash Live on Facebook, Viral Claim

ये वीडीओ उस समय की Live Video बताई जा रही है जिसमें एक लड़का Boeing 787-8 plane crash होने से पहले फेसबुक पर लाइव आया था। उसी समय यह हादसा हुआ 🥲 #planecrash pic.twitter.com/2Fd06gtycf — Lalit Yadav (@Lalityadav_0007) June 12, 2025

Old Live Video Linked to Air India Crash, Says PIB

