A YouTube channel has claimed that President Droupadi Murmu ordered the arrest of Union Minister Amit Shah. The thumbnail on the YouTube channel shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for an emergency meeting of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found the claim made by the YouTube channel "forevernewsofficial" to be fake. The PIB Fact Check has urged users to stay aware and not to fall for such news. Narendra Modi Has Resigned as Prime Minister of India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News by YouTube Channel ‘Nationwork’.

Amit Shah To Be Arrested Soon?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)