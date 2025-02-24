A viral video claiming that Donald Trump installed a 200-foot statue of Jesus Christ on the White House lawn after becoming US President has been debunked. TikTok users have been sharing AI-generated footage showing workers installing the massive statue, leading many to believe it was real. However, a live webcam of the White House and a detailed analysis of the video reveal that no such statue exists. The footage, which also features tourists around the statue, contains discrepancies like incorrect details of the White House’s architecture. The viral video was initially posted by a TikTok account named @spectacularsights, which specialises in spreading faith-based content, further misleading viewers into believing the statue was real. Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin Took a Dip in Maha Kumbh 2025? Fake 'AI Generated Click-Bait' YouTube Thumbnail of Republic Bharat News Channel Goes Viral.

AI-Generated Video Tricks Viewers Into Believing White House Statue Hoax

TikTok users appear to think there is a 200 foot statue of Jesus Christ on the White House lawn. An account is sharing multiple AI videos of a Jesus statue being built in front of the White House. The videos have amassed millions of views, tricking thousands of people into… pic.twitter.com/Nwl14EOuWn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 24, 2025

AI-Generated Video Falsely Claims 200-Foot Jesus Statue at White House

White House Webcam Debunks Fake Video of Massive Jesus Statue

🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 Amazing statue of Jesus Christ, arms wide open and 200 feet tall, being placed at the White House grounds by President Donald Trump. Wow❣️🫶🏼🇺🇸🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/3ZSRnZo4Hj — ckm114 (@ConnieKR016) February 15, 2025

