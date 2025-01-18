A viral YouTube thumbnail, reportedly created by Republic Bharat, has stirred online chatter, showing Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin allegedly participating in a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Social media users quickly reacted to the thumbnail, with one user, @NigarNawab, sarcastically tweeting, “Trump, Putin spotted bathing at Kumbh! Muslim countries outraged while Modi joins the dip. This is national news now?!” Notably, there is no official record of Donald Trump or Vladimir Putin travelling to India for the event. Trump, in fact, is preparing for his upcoming inauguration and has no scheduled trips to India. Similarly, Vladimir Putin has not visited India recently, making the thumbnail’s implication entirely fabricated. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Pilgrimage Site Today in Prayagraj, Will Take Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam.

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin Took a Dip in Maha Kumbh 2025?

कुंभ में ट्रंप, पुतिन को स्नान करते देख बिलबिला उठज मुस्लिम देश ! मोदी ने भी लगा ली डुबकी ! देश के राष्ट्रीय चैनल पर ये खबर चल रही है😜 pic.twitter.com/CvYG7Njjm4 — Nigar Parveen (@NigarNawab) January 17, 2025

