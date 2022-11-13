In another goof up, US President Joe Biden referred to Cambodia as Colombia. Biden while meeting his counterparts at ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh said “Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as Asean chair and for hosting all of us.” US Presidential Election 2020: Joe Biden Makes Verbal Gaffe, Mixes Up His Granddaughters' Names While Speaking in Philadelphia on Election Day, Watch Video

Another Goof Up by Joe Biden:

Joe Biden ouvre un sommet asiatique au Cambodge en remerciant le Premier ministre de... Colombie. 🤦🏻‍♂️🚑 pic.twitter.com/Lwo2OzwNtm — Amaury Brelet (@AmauryBrelet) November 12, 2022

