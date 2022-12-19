A video is going viral on social wherein it is being claimed that the government will launch new notes of Rs 1,000 from January 1, 2023. In the viral video, it is also claimed that the government will withdraw existing Rs 2,000 notes from January 1, 2023. Another claim made in the video is that people will be able to exchange Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 50,000 in 10 days. The government has termed all these claims as false. PIB Fact Check has confirmed that the claims made in the viral video are fake. SBI YONO Account Will Be Blocked If You Don’t Update Your PAN Card Details? PIB Fact Check Busts Fake News

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियों में दावा किया जा रहा कि 1 जनवरी से 1 हजार का नया नोट आने वाले हैं और 2 हजार के नोट बैंकों में वापस लौट जाएंगे। #PIBFactCheck ▶️ये दावा फर्जी है। ▶️कृपया ऐसे भ्रामक मैसेज फॉरवर्ड ना करें। pic.twitter.com/rBdY2ZpmM4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 16, 2022

