Scammers are finding new ways to trick innocent users and steal their hard-earned money. A message is going viral on social media asking users to update their PAN card details in order to update and reactivate their SBI Yono account. The Government’s official fact-checker, PIB Fact Check has warned SBI customers about the fake message. Users should also never click on unverified links shared with such messages. You risk losing all your money in your bank account and your personal data by clicking on scam links. Chinese Army Sought Unilateral Ceasefire at Yangste to Free Their 63 Soldiers Caught by Indian Army? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral

PIB Fact Check:

A #Fake message impersonating @TheOfficialSBI claims that the recipient's YONO account has been blocked#PIBFactCheck ▶️Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your banking details ▶️If you have received any similar message, report immediately on report.phishing@sbi.co.in pic.twitter.com/F3BU1Y3XoY — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 18, 2022

