A letter claiming to be from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) has been circulating on social media, falsely accusing recipients of engaging in illegal activities such as child pornography and pedophilia. The letter also sought a reply from the recipient. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has called the letter fake and warned against this fraudulent letter. The PIB Fact Check has confirmed that "No such letter has been issued by any organization under Govt. of India." PM Narendra Modi-Led Govt Opened Bank Account for Modernisation of Indian Army? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message.

Fake ‘I4C Letter’ Seeking Reply From Recipient for Allegedly Accessing Child Porn on the Internet Goes Viral

In a letter purportedly issued by the Indian Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Center (I4C), several allegations are being leveled at the recipient & a reply is being sought#PIBFactCheck ✅This letter is fake ✅No such letter has been issued by any organization under Govt. of India pic.twitter.com/5TpuObsLZp — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)