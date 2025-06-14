A message is going viral on WhatsApp that claimed that the PM Narendra Modi-led government has opened a bank account for the modernization of the Indian Army. The viral WhatsApp message claims that the Centre has opened a bank account seeking donations for the modernisation of the Indian Army. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has confirmed that the claim is misleading. "The bank account mentioned in the message is NOT meant for modernization of Indian Army or for purchase of weapons," the PIB Fact Check said. "Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF) was created to provide immediate financial assistance to the families of soldiers who have sacrificed their lives or were injured during military operations," it added. Viral Video Claims to Show Visuals From Inside Air India Flight AI-171 Moments Before Crash; PIB Fact Check Confirms Clip Is Fake.

Govt Opened Bank Account for Modernisation of Indian Army?

A WhatsApp message is going around claiming that government has opened a bank account for the modernization of the Indian Army.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is MISLEADING ❌The bank account mentioned in the message is NOT meant for modernization of Indian Army or for purchase… pic.twitter.com/qEkhe64aea — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 14, 2025

