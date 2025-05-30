The BJP-led centre government is preparing to celebrate one year of the Modi 3.0 government with a month-long public outreach campaign starting June 9, a news media outlet reported. The report said the decision would commemorate the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for his third term in 2024. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), in its fact check, said that the claim is fake. "Rely only on official sources for accurate information," PIB Fact Check added. Modi Government Launched Pan-India Helpline Number 104 'Blood on Call' Service To Meet Blood Requirement? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Fake Claim.

‘Ghar-Ghar Sindoor’ Campaign To Mark Anniversary of Narendra Modi Govt 3.0?

Some social media posts and media reports are claiming of various decisions to mark anniversary of Modi 3.0#PIBFactCheck: ➡️This claim is #Fake ➡️ Rely only on official sources for accurate information pic.twitter.com/e6sYqSY2ii — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 30, 2025

