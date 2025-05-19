A viral message on social media claims that the Government of India has launched a pan-India helpline number 104, "Blood on Call," to meet the country's blood requirement. However, it must be noted that the claim is misleading. As per a fact check conducted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Government of India has not started any such service. "In some states, this number is used for various helpline services," PIB said. PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News As Old Image Shared With False Claim of Indian Air Force Pilot's Funeral Goes Viral.

Pan-India Helpline Number 104 'Blood on Call' Service To Meet Blood Requirement?

Claim: Govt. of India has launched a pan-India helpline number 1⃣0⃣4⃣ "Blood on Call" to meet the requirement for blood#PIBFactCheck ☑️This claim is #misleading ☑️GOI is not running any such scheme !! ☑️This number is used for various helpline services in some states pic.twitter.com/M6TNvclz5H — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 19, 2025

