A report by an automobile website claimed that the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has told electric vehicle manufacturers to halt new two-wheeler launches. Debunking the false information, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found the report to be fake. The bureau further clarified that no such directive has been given by the Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways.

Check Tweet:

.@ETAuto has reported that the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has told electric vehicle manufacturers to halt new two-wheeler launches.@PIBFactCheck ➡️This Report is #Fake ➡️No such directive has been given by @MORTHIndia. pic.twitter.com/Sd0sxwYhmP — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)