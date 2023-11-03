The Press Information Bureau, via their official fact check handle on X, formerly Twitter, has issued a warning to users concerning a fraudulent scheme involving the new iPhone 15. Cybercriminals are using IndiaPost’s name to scam people by asking them to share the scam page in five groups or with 20 friends, and in turn, they are promised a brand new iPhone 15 unit as Diwali gift. This is a very old technique used by scammers to gain the trust of users who will believe in the legitimacy of the website and fall into the scam. Government To Monitor Social Media and Phone Calls Under New Communication Rules? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message Going Viral Again.

PIB Fact Check

A bogus lucky draw allegedly from @IndiaPostOffice is luring people into providing their personal information with the promise of winning an iPhone 15.#PIBFactCheck ⚠️It is a #Scam & is not related to India Post ✔️Be cautious! Refrain from clicking on such suspicious links pic.twitter.com/BJLVSXS3Rb — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 3, 2023

