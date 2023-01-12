The government through its fact check unit PIB fact check on Thursday called out YouTube channel ‘Nation TV’ for making false and sensational claims about President Droupadi Murmu, Election Commission of India and several union ministers and spreading fake news. PIB said that almost all the content shared by ‘Nation Tv’ is fake and warned viewers to verify any content before believing such misleading claims. The YouTube channel has nearly 550 thousand subscribers and its videos had been watched over 21 crore times. Fake Twitter Account Impersonating Official Handle of National Testing Agency, Warns PIB Fact Check; Shares Detail of Original NTA Account

PIB Fact Check:

A #YouTube channel ‘Nation Tv’ with over 550K subscribers & over 21 crore views has been found to be propagating #FakeNews about the President, Union Ministers & the Election Commission of India. #PIBFactCheck found almost all of its content to be fake. Here’s a thread... pic.twitter.com/GjyJo9xHme — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 12, 2023

𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐦: Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways has resigned. #PIBFactCheck 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭: This claim is 𝗙𝗮𝗸𝗲. Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari has not resigned. pic.twitter.com/kLqhdNgLPb — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 12, 2023

