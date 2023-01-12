The government through its fact check unit PIB fact check on Thursday called out YouTube channel ‘Nation TV’ for making false and sensational claims about President Droupadi Murmu, Election Commission of India and several union ministers and spreading fake news. PIB said that almost all the content shared by ‘Nation Tv’ is fake and warned viewers to verify any content before believing such misleading claims. The YouTube channel  has nearly 550 thousand subscribers and its videos had been watched over 21 crore times.  Fake Twitter Account Impersonating Official Handle of National Testing Agency, Warns PIB Fact Check; Shares Detail of Original NTA Account

PIB Fact Check:

