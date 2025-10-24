Indian Railways faced a backlash on social media after responding to journalist Piyush Rai’s viral video showing commuters struggling to board a general compartment at Lucknow’s Charbagh Railway Station. The government entity flagged the video as potentially misleading, citing the absence of a PNR number and train details, and urged users to verify information before sharing to avoid wasting resources. Rai pushed back, challenging the claim and suggesting legal action over the “misleading” tag. Netizens joined the debate, criticising the railways for deflecting responsibility instead of addressing overcrowding concerns. Many argued that the video’s authenticity is evident, and public safety and commuter convenience should take priority over procedural technicalities. The incident has sparked a larger conversation about government agencies’ social media fact-checks and responsiveness to citizen-reported issues. Congress Shares Video of Overcrowded Trains Amid Chhath Puja Travel Chaos; Railway Ministry Fact-Checks Clip, Says Footage Is From Previous Years.

Indian Railways Labels Video of Overcrowded Train at Lucknow Station as Misleading 

Journalist Piyush Rai Slams Indian Railways

Netizens Call Out Railways Over ‘Incompetence’

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:3

TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

