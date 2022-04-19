A fake letter claiming that the NEET-PG examination due to take place on 21/05/2022 has been postponed by 6-8 weeks, is in circulation on social media. Debunking the false information, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found that the claim made in the viral letter is fake. The Bureau further clarified that no such letter has been issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.

Check Tweet by PIB:

A #Fake letter claiming that the NEET-PG examination due to take place on 21/05/2022 has been postponed by 6-8 weeks, is in circulation on social media.#PIBFactCheck ▶️No such letter has been issued by the Directorate General of Health Services. pic.twitter.com/b3g7JLoQWh — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 19, 2022

