Amid the rise in number of coronavirus cases, several misleading claims related to XBB variant of COVID-19 are getting viral on social media. These misleading claims are being shared by people on WhatsApp, Twitter and several other social media platforms. The PIB fact check team took to twitter to bust such fake news. In its post, the PIB fact check team urged people to refrain from sharing such misleading messages. "Refer to http://mohfw.gov.in for authentic information," the PIB fact check team said. COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi, Other MPs Attend Rajya Sabha Proceedings Wearing Face Masks (See Pic).

Refrain From Sharing Such Misleading Messages

Several misleading claims related to XBB variant of #COVID19 are getting viral on social media.#PIBFactCheck ▶️ Refrain from sharing such misleading messages. ▶️ Refer to https://t.co/MDisYL46Lk for authentic information. pic.twitter.com/nA8E3Hzkeg — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 22, 2022

Fake News About Regarding XBB Variant

#FakeNews This message is circulating in some Whatsapp groups regarding XBB variant of #COVID19. The message is #FAKE and #MISLEADING. pic.twitter.com/LAgnaZjCCi — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) December 22, 2022

