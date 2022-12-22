Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India and across the globe, PM Narendra Modi and several other MPs were seen wearing wear masks as they attended the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha. In the picture shared by ANI. PM Modi and several MPs were seen wearing mask in order to stay safe from coronavirus. COVID-19 Outbreak in India: PM Narendra Modi To Chair High-Level Meeting on Coronavirus Situation Today.

PM Narendra Modi Wears Masks

PM Narendra Modi and several other MPs wear masks as they attend the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/DMvK9FwWU6 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)