The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday debunked a false WhatsApp message that claimed the government employees cannot cast their vote through postal ballot. The poll body notified that the voting facility through postal ballot would be made available for polling personnel engaged in election duty. "Reality: Message is misleading & fake. Eligible Officials on election duty can cast their vote through postal ballot at designated Voter Facilitation Centre,” ECI said in a post on X. Elections 2024: ECI Hold Meeting with All States and UTs to Ensure Peaceful and Inducement Free Polls (Watch Video).

No Postal Ballot for Govt Employees?

False Claim: A message is being circulated on Whats App that Govt employees cannot cast their vote through postal ballot. Reality: Message is misleading & fake. Eligible Officials on election duty can cast their vote through postal ballot at designated Voter Facilitation Centre pic.twitter.com/Lxa4BozpLH — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) April 4, 2024

