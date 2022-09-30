Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, which resulted in aquatic critters making their way to the flooded streets. According to news reports, nearly every home and business in three counties lacked power. Recently, locals of Fort Myers spotted a shark thrashing around an inundated street. The fish's dorsal fins were visible in the viral video that garnered millions of social media views. Here's the fact check of the clip.

Read The Whole Story:

Not just another fish story: A video of a shark or other large fish thrashing around an inundated Fort Myers backyard amid Hurricane Ian is real, the AP has found. https://t.co/RTpnlT5Okp — AP Fact Check (@APFactCheck) September 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)