The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday busted a viral report of a Dalit woman being tortured by Hindu supremacists. The report claimed that a woman from a scheduled community took a bath in a river. This did not go well with the Hindu upper-caste men and they thrashed the woman for spoiling the sanctity of the water body. Busting the claim, the cops said that the incident is not in Uttar Pradesh but in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place in Tanda two years ago the cops said. Telangana Shocker: Angry Mob Thrashes Dalit Man As Police Watch Silently, Disturbing Video Goes Viral

Video of Dalit Woman Being Thrashed Goes Viral:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)