A tweet from Pakistan's Economic Affairs Division has gone viral, claiming the government appealed for more loans after suffering heavy losses from India's ongoing Operation Sindoor. The post, which mentioned escalating tensions, a stock market crash, and called on international partners to help de-escalate, was later deemed fake by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The government quickly stated that its X account had been hacked, dismissing the tweet as fraudulent. Meanwhile, India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) shared a meme mocking the situation, further fueling the digital clash between the two nations. The controversy adds to the growing online rhetoric amid the escalating conflict between the two neighbouring countries. Fake News of Indian Forces Entering Pakistan, Suicide Attack on Army Brigade in Rajouri, India’s Strike on Karachi Port Surface on Mainstream Media Channels, Here’s a Fact Check of Viral Claims.

Pakistan Calls Loan Appeal Tweet 'Fake'

🚨🚨FAKE TWEET ALERT: The account was hacked ‼️ pic.twitter.com/NLj9ijM04x — Fact Checker MoIB (@FactCheckerMoIB) May 9, 2025

PIB Mocks Pakistan’s Hacked Loan Request Post

