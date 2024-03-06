The Press Information Bureau has flagged a YouTube channel named 'Times Express' for propagating fake news related to electronic voting machine (EVM) ban. The YouTube channel has over 30 lakh subscribers and more than 67 crore views. In one of the videos, the channel claimed that the Supreme Court has banned the EVM machine and that fresh elections would be held in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. PIB asserted that nearly all videos from the channel are fabricated and encouraged individuals to fact-check before being misled by false information. Govt of India To Monitor Social Media and Phone Calls Under New Communication Rules? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Post Going Viral Again.

PIB Flags YouTube Channel ‘Times Express’:

