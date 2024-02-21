A social media post is going viral again that claims that the government to start monitoring, recording and saving all your phone calls and social media activity. However, the Press Information Bureau, via their official fact check handle on X, formerly Twitter, recently posted that a false message is being circulated claiming the Government of India (GoI) will monitor social media and phone calls of citizens. PIB rejected these false claims and urged everyone not to share such false/misleading messages. PIB Fact Check Flags YouTube Channel ‘Daily Study’ for Propagating Fake News and Misleading Information Related to Schemes of Government of India.

Govt of India To Monitor Social Media and Phone Calls?

