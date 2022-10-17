A piece of news claims that State Bank of India (SBI) has asked its customers to update their PAN number in order to avoid their account from getting blocked is going viral on social media. However, customers must note that the news is fake. A fact check done by PIB says that the viral message is bogus and misleading. The PIB Fact Check team also urged people to not respond to emails/SMS asking to share personal or banking details. "Report at report.phishing@sbi.co.in and 1930," the tweet stated. UPPET Exam 2022: Uttar Pradesh Government Fact-Checks Screenshots of Fake Tweets on Crowded Trains Attributed to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Never Respond to Emails/SMS Asking Personal or Banking Details

A #Fake message issued in the name of SBI is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked#PIBFactCheck ▶️Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details ▶️Report at👇 ✉️ report.phishing@sbi.co.in 📞1930 pic.twitter.com/6xUBaWaOtm — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 17, 2022

