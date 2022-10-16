After pictures and videos of students thronging railway station in large numbers for UPPET exam went viral on social media, the Fact Check Team of Uttar Pradesh government took to social media to debunk the fake news. The fact check team's statement came after fake tweet of crowded trains were attributed to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. However, it must be noted that both of them did not share the photos that are going viral in the screenshot. The team debunked the fake screenshots and said that PET is being conducted in a completely transparent and systematic manner in Uttar Pradesh.

Video of a Mumbai Local Regarding PET Conducted in Uttar Pradesh

#InfoUPFactCheck: सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर कुछ अकाउंट्स द्वारा उत्तर प्रदेश में आयोजित PET को लेकर मुंबई लोकल का वीडियो प्रदर्शित कर परीक्षा में अव्यवस्था की भ्रामक तस्वीर प्रस्तुत की जा रही है। उत्तर प्रदेश में PET पूर्ण पारदर्शी एवं व्यवस्थित ढंग से आयोजित की जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/fKDMopYx1o — Info Uttar Pradesh Fact Check (@InfoUPFactCheck) October 15, 2022

These Youths Were Promised 20 Million Jobs Annually

UP PET फॉर्म - 37 लाख खाली पद - गिनती के! इन युवाओं को सालाना 2 करोड़ रोज़गार का झांसा दिया गया था, लेकिन इस तस्वीर में देश के शिक्षित बेरोज़गार युवाओं की बेबसी दिख रही है। ये साफ़ है कि प्रधानमंत्री आंखें मूंद कर बैठे हैं और नौजवान ठोकरें खाने पर मजबूर हैं। pic.twitter.com/yw4BccDvC5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 15, 2022

Huge Chaos in the UP-PET Exam

UP-PET परीक्षा में भारी अव्यवस्था के चलते छात्र-छात्राओं को हो रही परेशानी देखकर आपके रोंगटे खड़े हो जाएंगे, लेकिन भाजपा सरकार के कान पर जूं तक नहीं रेंग रहा। युवा विरोधी सरकार युवाओं से Exam के लिए मोटी फीस तो वसूलती है, लेकिन न नौकरी दे पाती है, न अव्यवस्था से मुक्ति। pic.twitter.com/ZPLtDWyX90 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)