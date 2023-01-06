There has been several media reports regarding a Niti Ayog list on Bank privatisation that includes the country's largest public sector State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank, Union Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda. The reports said that Niti Ayog had released a list of banks for privatisation which had kept State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank, Union Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda out of the list. Now, PIB fact check has denied all such news reports and said that NITI Aayog has not released any such list of banks which are to be privatised. Claiming the news reports as fake, PIB said that no such list has been shared by NITI Aayog in any form. Fact Check: Government to Launch New Rs 1,000 Notes and Withdraw Rs 2,000 Notes From January 1, 2023? Here's the Truth About Viral Video Making Fake Claims

PIB Fact Check:

Several media reports claim that a list has been shared by Niti Aayog on the privatization of Public Sector Banks#PIBFactCheck ▶️This claim is #Fake ▶️No such list has been shared by @NITIAayog in any form. 🔗https://t.co/HOQDDDoMS8 pic.twitter.com/ZDETUQjAJ5 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 6, 2023

