Nigeria has been put on high alert after 2 people died from Marburg disease in Ghana. Marburg virus is a close relative of Ebola and was first recognised in 1967. The Marburg disease is rare but severe, and often fatal. It's, therefore, a serious public health threat.

Check Tweet:

The Marburg virus was first recognised in 1967, with simultaneous outbreaks in laboratories in the German cities of Marburg and Frankfurt, and in Belgrade, Serbia. https://t.co/z3yBr1coqV — Africa Check (@AfricaCheck) July 27, 2022

