In a video going viral on social media, a guy staged his own death and then showed up at his funeral to show which members of his family truly care about him. With the help of his wife and kids, Belgian TikToker David Baerten decided to pull off a prank on his extended family. The 45-year-old made the decision to stage his demise, and his family arranged a funeral in Liege, Belgium. A large number of his extended family members came to pay their respects, but they were in for a shock. Baerten arrived in a helicopter just as the ceremony started to show that he wasn't really dead. “I never get invited to anything. Nobody sees me. We all grew apart. I felt unappreciated. That’s why I wanted to give them a life lesson, and show them that you shouldn’t wait until someone is dead to meet up with them [sic],” the man said. US Teen Coughs on Groceries for 'prank' in US, Charged.

Watch Video of the Viral Prank:

A Belgian man has explained why he faked his own death and turned up to his “funeral” in a helicopter, to the shock of his loved ones. David Baerten, 45, claimed he carried out the elaborate “prank” to teach members of his family a lesson about the importance of staying in touch… pic.twitter.com/HEKG7HnlNf — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 14, 2023

