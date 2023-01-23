A 61-year-old woman in Florida, identified as Elizabeth Ann Sherlock-Mason, attacked her live-in boyfriend and kicked him in his groin after he refused to take her to a strip club called Lookers. According to reports, the 69-year-old victim was verbally abused by her partner at a bar after she began drinking. As per the Lee County Sheriff's Office, a deputy responding to a "physical domestic disturbance" call at the Nauti Parrot Tiki Hut was told by the man, who, however, didn't lose consciousness or the ability to breathe. US: Woman Stabs Boyfriend After He Peed in Bed While Sleeping Following Night of Drinking in Louisiana.

