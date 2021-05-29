Live television can be funny at times. Recently, a weather reporter of FOX 9, Jennifer McDermed suddenly saw her 'multiple' images on-screen due to a technical glitch when she was presenting a weather forecast. The video went viral in no time. Jennifer has also joined the bandwagon and sharing several funny posts on Twitter. Take a look at the video here:

This weather reporter got caught in an on-air graphics error that "multiplied" her across the screen https://t.co/mTEAU1mhU7 pic.twitter.com/OMSOr9kGeU — CNN International (@cnni) May 29, 2021

This is Outright Hilarious

My friends hate me. pic.twitter.com/ENw4IIaxFa — Jennifer McDermed (@McDermedFox9) May 12, 2021

