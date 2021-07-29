International Friendship Day or just, Friendship Day 2021 will be celebrated on August 1. The fun, unofficial holiday day is observed on the first Sunday of August every year in many countries like India, the United States of America, Bangladesh and Malaysia. Friendship Day is a big deal in India and what better way to celebrate the day with a bunch of hit Bollywood songs, which are both fun and emotional.

1. "Tera Yaar Hoon Main"

2. "Jaane Kyun"

3. "Daru Desi"

4. "Hai Junoon"

5. "Tu Meri Dost Hain"

6. "Har Ek Friend Kamina Hota Hai"

7. "Taake Jhanke"

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)