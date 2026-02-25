From Instagram to Chaos: Cupcake Stall Run by 2 Women in Shaheen Bagh Shut Down After Crowd Surge, Video Goes Viral

A roadside strawberry cupcake stall in Shaheen Bagh turned into a viral sensation overnight, drawing such massive crowds that Delhi Police had to shut it down on Wednesday. The stall, run by two young women and promoted through Instagram handle @cup_craze26, saw hundreds flocking to 40 Foota Road after videos of their INR 250 cupcakes went viral. As crowds swelled, traffic congestion worsened and police struggled to control the gathering. Officials said they first tried to disperse people, but later carried out a mild lathi charge when the situation became unmanageable. The stall was eventually closed. No injuries or arrests were reported. The incident has sparked debate online, with some questioning the hype and pricing, while others highlighted the growing power of social media in boosting small businesses. Sachin Awasthi Viral Video: What’s the Rule for Entering South Korea’s Jeju Island Without a Visa?

Viral Cupcake Craze Turns Chaotic in Shaheen Bagh, Stall Shut Down After Crowd Swells

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@ahmedkhabeer)

Two girls set up a strawberry cupcake stall in Shaheen Bagh… crowd swelled massively, cops were summoned. Then lathi charge happened and the stall got shut down. pic.twitter.com/ieXPb8EyAS — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 24, 2026

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 08:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).