Mumbai, February 24: Indian travel influencer Sachin Awasthi and his wife, Deepshikha Mishra, were recently detained for 38 hours by South Korean immigration authorities at Jeju International Airport, sparking a viral debate over the island's "visa-free" reputation. Despite arriving with confirmed hotel bookings and return tickets, the couple was denied entry on the grounds of "unclear purpose of stay." Awasthi alleged that they were held in windowless, "jail-like" conditions with restricted communication and monitored restroom visits before being forced to purchase exorbitantly priced return tickets back to India via China.

The incident highlights a significant gap between the advertised "visa-free" policy for Jeju Island and the reality of border enforcement for Indian passport holders. While Jeju operates a special autonomous zone that technically allows most nationalities to enter without a pre-approved visa for 30 days, immigration officers retain absolute discretion to reject travelers. In Awasthi's case, the scrutiny began as early as the boarding gate in Bangkok, where he was allegedly forced to show a large amount of physical cash, as card statements were reportedly rejected, before being permitted to fly to the island.

Jeju Island Rule: Visa-Free vs Guaranteed Entry

The "visa-free" rule for Jeju Island is a unique provision designed to boost tourism, but it comes with strict legal caveats that many travelers overlook. For Indian citizens, the rule states that you can enter Jeju without a South Korean visa only if you arrive on a direct international flight or cruise ship. If a traveler attempts to transit through mainland cities like Seoul or Busan to reach Jeju, a standard South Korean tourist visa is mandatory.

Furthermore, South Korea has intensified its screening of Indian and Chinese nationals in recent years. This shift is largely due to concerns over "illegal stay" risks, where travelers use Jeju's lenient entry as a backdoor to reach the mainland for unauthorized work. Even with a direct flight, travelers must prove their "intent" through extensive documentation, and as Awasthi discovered, officers can deny entry without providing a specific reason beyond "unclear intentions."

Detention and 'Criminal-Like' Treatment

Awasthi’s account of his detention has drawn particular criticism toward the treatment of tourists in "holding areas." He described being kept in a facility with no sunlight, unpalatable food, and a lack of basic bedding. The influencer alleged that authorities "blackmailed" them into signing documents confirming they were treated well while simultaneously pressuring them to buy new return tickets at 10 times the market price, despite already holding valid return flight confirmations.

The ordeal reportedly continued during their transit through China, where they were monitored by police equipped with body cams. Awasthi clarified in his viral post that while he respects the right of any country to manage its borders, the treatment of compliant tourists as "criminals" is what prompted him to share his story as a warning to others.

Travel experts advise that Indian tourists visiting Jeju should not rely solely on the "visa-free" label. Instead, they are encouraged to carry:

Physical cash (South Korean Won or USD) as proof of funds.

Detailed day-wise itineraries and printed hotel confirmations.

Employment certificates or proof of strong ties to India to disprove "refugee" or "illegal worker" suspicions.

The incident comes at a time of shifting travel requirements for South Korea. As of 2026, the country has extended the K-ETA (Korea Electronic Travel Authorization) exemption for several developed nations, but India remains on the list of countries that require more rigorous vetting.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

